Freeman Hospital Hosts Blood Drive in New Location

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Hospital West is hosting a blood drive in a new location in response to the current blood shortage.

From 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 21st, Freeman Hospital West Heart Institute will be conducting a blood drive in conference rooms A & B.

Donors 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and have not donated in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. All donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt.

If you consider participating, Freeman advises eating well and drinking plenty of fluids prior to coming in to donate.

At the moment, The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says it is low on O negative and type AB plasma, however, all blood types are needed due to daily changes.