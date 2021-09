Professional Urgent Care

6055 N Main Street Road

Webb City, MO 64870

(417)206-0900

Professional Urgent Care services include everything from the common cold to laceration’s including X-Rays. The also do sports physicals as well as DOT physicals.

They take Medicare and Medicaid as well as Freeman & Mercy affiliated insurances.

They are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.