Freeman Hospital has an employment website (080519)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) –– A former Fayetteville Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks doctor accused of missing diagnosis while impaired at work arrested Saturday.

Dr. Robert Morris Levy, 53 of Fayetteville, was booked into the Washington County Jail just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday. According to his booking record on the Washington County Sheriff's Office website, he is being held for courtesy/contact hold for federal court.