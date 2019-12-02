Free Christmas concert attracts southeast Kansans

PITTSBURG, Kan. — To ring in the holiday season, locals came out to hear the bells of Christmas.

The Bells of the Balkans put on the free Christmas concert partnering with several area ensembles, including the Pittpres Ringers, the St. John’s Lutheran Bell Choir, and much more.

It’s become a tradition for the Pittsburg community to get in the holiday spirit this way.

The program is one of the first local holiday performances of the season.

Its been eight years since the first concert began and each year, they get an even bigger following

Janice Seket, Director of the Bells of the Balkans, says, “I think people are beginning to understand bell music is a whole new thing, and it’s not just for churches. Although, it makes beautiful music for the churches, but it’s all different kinds of things. It’s a new instrument.”

Seket adds their next free Christmas performance will be Tuesday, December 3, with the SEK Symphony at the Bicknell Family Center.