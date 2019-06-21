Four States Dental Care – They want you to have a great new patient experience

Four States Dental Care

2040 La Questa Drive

Neosho, MO 64850

(417) 658-4387



825 Hwy 60, Suite H

Monett, MO 65708

(417) 635-1173



Visit us on the Web!

LIKE us on Facebook!



At Four States Dental Care, we want you to know that you are more than just teeth! Dr. Dale Kunkel works hard to build quality and lifelong relationships with his patients while offering the latest advances in reconstructive and implant dental technology in a, fun, friendly, and inviting environment.Four States Dental Care

2040 La Questa Drive

Neosho, MO 64850

(417) 355-8097





825 Hwy 60, Suite H

Monett, MO 65708

(417)772-3380

501 S Madison Suite P

Webb City MO

(417) 392-3079



Visit us on the Web!

LIKE us on Facebook!



At Four States Dental Care, we want you to know that you are more than just teeth! Dr. Dale Kunkel works hard to build quality and lifelong relationships with his patients while offering the latest advances in reconstructive and implant dental technology in a, fun, friendly, and inviting environment.