ST. LOUIS–The Major League Baseball world is remembering former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and first baseman David Green, who died over the weekend.

Green, the first native of Nicaragua to play in the National League, died Saturday, according to the newspaper La Prensa, which reported that according to Green’s wife, he had suffered recent heart attacks.

“David Green is without a doubt the most talented prospect — physically and mentally — I have been associated with in the twenty-two years I’ve been involved in scouting,” Milwaukee Scouting Director Ray Poitevint said back when Green was a prospect in the club’s system.” David Green has Willie Mays’s physical abilities and Pete Rose’s mental abilities.”

Green first arrived in St. Louis as a rookie in 1981 after having been acquired from Milwaukee as part of the Rollie Fingers trade in December 1980 and spent four seasons with the Cardinals, including the World Series championship team in 1982, before he was part of the multi-player trade that acquired Jack Clark from San Francisco before the 1985 season. He was traded to Milwaukee after the 1985 season and later played in Japan in 1986 before returning to the Cardinals briefly in 1987 for what would be his final appearance as a major league player.

Green was 61 years old.