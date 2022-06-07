KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel announced his retirement from coaching.

“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said about his retirement.

He began his coaching career at Western Kentucky University, where he also played football.

Crennel moved on to Texas Tech, where he became an assistant for defensive coordinator Bill Parcells. He also coached at Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

Then he jumped to the NFL as assistant with the New York Giants in 1983.

Crennel moved on to New England following the 1992 season where he was named the defensive line coach for the Patriots. After four seasons with the Patriots, Crennel left and went to the New York Jets.

He was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2000. After a single season with the Browns, Crennel returned to the Patriots as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2001.

Crennel was hired to replace Butch Davis as head coach of the Cleveland Browns for the 2005 season. The team fired him in December 2008.

In January 2010, the Kansas City Chiefs hired Crennel as the team’s defensive coordinator. He was then named the team’s interim head coach after Todd Haley was fired during the 2011 season.

The Chiefs named Crennel as the team’s head coach in 2012, he was fired before the 2012-2013 season ended.

After the Chiefs, Crennel was hired by the Houston Texans, where he finished his carrier in a variety of roles.

“There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family,” Crennel said.

Crennel was also a part of 17 playoff appearances with 13 division crowns, six conference titles and has won five of the six Super Bowls he has appeared in, according to the Houston Texans.

At 75 years old, Crennel has coached for more than 50 years and has been employed as a coach for all but two seasons since 1970.