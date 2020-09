TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- It has been nearly seven months since the coronavirus hit Kansas, and case numbers continue to grow. In order to keep the state open and running, thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment are sent out each week from the state's PPE warehouse.

The Topeka warehouse holds almost all of the state's PPE supply. Upwards of 100 shipments can leave the warehouse each day; that includes face shields, masks, respirators, gowns, hand sanitizer and disinfectant. The shipment then makes its way to counties across the state.