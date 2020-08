TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- President Trump is normally very outspoken on his opinions and endorsements, but the President has been oddly quiet about the competitive U.S. Senate race in Kansas.

The top four republican U.S. Senate candidates are Kris Kobach, Dr. Roger Marshall, Bob Hamilton and Dave Lindstrom, with democrats Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman also in the race. All four republican candidates have expressed their complete support for President Trump, but it sounds like the President is not likely to do the same.