Flash Flooding hits Cassville Wednesday afternoon

CASSVILLE, Mo. – A nearly stationary severe thunderstorm has dropped a significant amount of rainfall in Barry County.

A Preliminary Storm Report from the National Weather Service says Highway 37 at Business 37 is flooded and impassable.

Law enforcement also reported at least one vehicle stranded in the vicinity.

Multiple roads are being closed in Cassville due to the flooding. Drivers should not venture out unless they absolutely have to.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 5:30pm Wednesday for central Barry County. Winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter size hail are the two main threats along with flash flooding. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Barry County until 10:30pm.

