Final 5 miles Mo. to Ark. connector opening Sept 30

I-49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector
- ‘Round the clock, Monday-Thursday, Aug. 23-26 at Missouri Route 90 bridge over I-49 west of Jane
- ‘Round the clock, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 26-28 at I-49/U.S. Route 71 between McDonald County Route H and Wolf Den Road near Pineville
Contractor crews laying asphalt to tie in new I-49 to existing I-49 and Missouri Route 90
- Between Aug. 23-26, Route 90 bridge over I-49 reduced to one lane between Goodin Hollow Road and Sumner Road near Pineville
- Drivers will be directed through the work zone with pilot cars. Drivers should wait for pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone.
- Between Aug. 26-28, I-49/Route 71 reduced to one lane between Route H and Wolf Den Road west of Jane
- When contractor crews are working on northbound I-49/Route 71, left lane will be CLOSED between Goodin Hollow Road and Wolf Den Road
- When contractor crews are working on southbound I-49/Route 71, right lane will be CLOSED between Route H and Wolf Den Road
- Speed limit through the work zone will be reduced to 60 mph
- Drivers are urged to find alternate route
