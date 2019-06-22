Enhanced Risk of severe weather for Saturday and Sunday in the Four States

Parts of the Four State region are in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on both Saturday and Sunday.

For Saturday, our farthest western counties, closer to Wichita, in Southeast Kansas are in the Enhanced Risk, while the remainder of the viewing area is under a Slight Risk. Damaging winds and large hail associated with any supercells that might develop along a surface front are the main threats Saturday. Timing is the afternoon and evening hours.

For Sunday, Northeast Oklahoma is mainly in the Enhanced Risk of severe weather.

Day 2 Outlook puts Northeast Oklahoma in Enhanced Risk for severe storms

Damaging wind, hail, and even a few tornadoes are possible with Sunday's system. Timing includes several rounds throughout the day, with a focus on afternoon and evening severe weather.

The rest of our KSN/KODE viewing area will be in a slight risk Sunday.

