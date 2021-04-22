Dozens of stolen Montgomery County rifles recovered in Mid-Missouri

MIDDLETOWN, Mo. – Authorities in Mid-Missouri trying to locate a suspect with an active warrant appear to have instead discovered dozens of firearms stolen in the region over at least the last seven months, including many from Montgomery County.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the cache, found on a Callaway County property near the Boone County line April 7, totaled 32 guns, all stolen from a home in Middletown, Missouri last September.

The department says approximately 40 guns were taken in that September heist.

Authorities are still trying to track down the suspect or suspects in the case.