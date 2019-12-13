Dozens line up at Forest+Field for pop-up Pizza Club

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A Joplin bakery tries its hand at pizza — something that dozens of residents flooded through the doors for.

Forest + Field bakery at 20th and Sergeant hosted its first “Pizza Club” on Thursday night, seeing people lined up more than an hour in advance.

The bakery, which is only open on Saturdays, launched its business in Joplin less than two months ago — serving homemade pastries, house-roasted coffee and of course, their famous loaves of sourdough bread. But, with a little help from some friends thrown in with a whole lot of love, Forest + Field dished out about seventy-five pizzas to the Joplin community.

Conor Leblanc, who has close ties with both Forest + Field and its owners, prepares an”El Chorizo” pizza

“Honestly, we’re just having a lot of fun doing it and we love what these guys are about,” explained event co-organizer Conor Leblanc “We love making pizza and we love these guys, s o we figured we’d come and do it together.”

The event hosted four different pizza combinations:

The Margherita: Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella + Fresh Basil

The Honey Bee: Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Pecorino Romano + Drizzle of Local Honey

El Chorizo: Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella + Chorizo + Bacon Crumbles

The Veggie: Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella + Mushrooms + Sliced Tomatoes + Artichoke Hearts + Red Onion + Black Olives

The event previewed the pizzas on Facebook this week, giving customers just a glance of what was to come on Thursday night:

“El Chorizo”

“The Veggie”

Although operators say the bakery won’t be firing up the ovens exclusively for pizza anytime soon, they do say a monthly Pizza Club night is definitely a possibility. But for now, they’re keeping their eyes set on Saturday mornings — serving sourdough to the masses.