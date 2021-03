JOPLIN, Mo. — The Downtown Joplin Alliance has organized an event to help clean things up downtown.

You can join the Clean Team Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 6:30. Cleaning supplies will be provided – but you can also bring your own.

DJA officials are asking for people to meet at the Route 66 mural near Pearl Brothers – and to post before-and-after pictures, using the hashtag: trashtag.

There are 11 spots available.