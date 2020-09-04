Downstream Casino is having September to Remember (090320)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- American politics and even non-political issues are the sources of a lot of conflicts right now. It may seem like people on different sides of an issue don't agree on anything, but some Kansas lawmakers are making sure that, despite those disagreements, work can still get done in the state.

Following the deaths of Senator John McCain and former President George H.W. Bush, Kansas Rep. Steven Johnson (R-Assaria) noticed a coming together of people, regardless of their political party. He joined forces with Kansas Rep. Kathy Wolfe-Moore (D-Kansas City) to create the civil discourse group, in the hope of continuing that nonpartisan support.