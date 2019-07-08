Do You Need A Missouri DWI Attorney?

If you have been arrested for DWI, we’re ready to help.

CALL Access to Justice Today: 417-553-4352.

In Missouri, officers are cracking down on drunk driving. If you have been charged with a DWI, don’t wait to call our Missouri DWI attorneys at Access to Justice. We have extensive experience defending and winning DWI cases, even the most serious of charges. Our team is familiar with the flaws in field sobriety tests and the inaccuracies of chemical and blood tests. We know the ins and outs of DWI defense, including the most cutting-edge techniques and strategies.

WE’LL REVIEW YOUR CHARGES AT NO COST TO YOU.

Call for a FREE Consultation today 417-553-4352.

A set of car keys in the foreground and glass of whiskey behind. ** Note: Slight blurriness, best at smaller sizes

We Want to Help You:

If you have been arrested for DWI, we’re ready to help. We can listen to the details of your charges, inform you of your rights, and go over your options with you. Our firm is comprised of a team of trial-tested lawyers who will stop at nothing to protect our clients.

From aggressive plea negotiations to fearless trial defense, our firm fights to win each and every time. Work with a team of proven advocates who are respected by our peers and trusted by our clients.

There is a lot at stake, so it is important that you work with an experienced Joplin, Missouri DUI lawyer to protect your driving privileges and your driving record. Our team is ready to fight on your behalf to minimize the negative effects of your DUI charge on your future.

In Missouri, even a first-time DWI can include harsh penalties:

Up to 6 months in jail

Immediate driver’s license suspension for at least 90 days

Up to $1,000 in fines, plus penalties and fees

Mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device if you want a restricted driving privilege

DWI and substance abuse programs (SATOP)

A minimum of two years of SR-22 insurance

Protect your license – you only have 15 days to request an Administrative hearing.

For subsequent offenses, you will face higher fines and longer jail times. Offenders under the age of 21 will also face severe penalties if even the slightest trace of alcohol is detected. Aside from the legal penalties, you may even be denied auto insurance coverage altogether.