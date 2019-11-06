Deja Bickham

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Deja joined the KODE team in November of 2019, and is excited to learn more about the four states.

Deja is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana and is a die-hard Saints fan! She received her B.S in Multimedia Journalism from North Carolina A&T State University and her M.S. in Communications from Syracuse University. Deja has always had a passion for storytelling and jokingly says she’s been a journalist since she was 10, when she began reporting for her school’s morning newscast in the fourth grade. That passion has fueled many of her journalistic endeavors. She’s worked as a producer and reporter at WFTX-TV in Fort Myers, Florida, a traffic reporter for iHeartMedia, and interned at C-SPAN. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and cooking. She is excited to continue her career in journalism covering the Four States region. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Community Calendar