Deja Bickham

Deja joined the KODE team in November of 2019, and is excited to learn more about the four states.

Deja is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana and is a die-hard Saints fan! She received her B.S in Multimedia Journalism from North Carolina A&T State University and her M.S. in Communications from Syracuse University. Deja has always had a passion for storytelling and jokingly says she’s been a journalist since she was 10, when she began reporting for her school’s morning newscast in the fourth grade. That passion has fueled many of her journalistic endeavors. She’s worked as a producer and reporter at WFTX-TV in Fort Myers, Florida, a traffic reporter for iHeartMedia, and interned at C-SPAN. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and cooking. She is excited to continue her career in journalism covering the Four States region.