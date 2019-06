LAMAR, Mo. —

A Barton County woman known for her extensive gardens and love of daylilies is hosting a floral tour this weekend.

Lendi Davis estimates she has around 400 different kinds of daylilies, both registered cultivars and others she’s created on her own.

She’ll hold the garden tour this Sunday, June 30th from 8 am to 2 pm at her home.

It’s located at 462 Northwest 10th Road, eight miles West of Lamar.