TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- The Kansas Democratic Presidential Primary election was done entirely by mail-in voting this year and saw record turnout. This creates new questions about what elections could look like moving forward.

It is being project that we will see another wave of coronavirus hit in the fall or winter, which may have an impact on in-person voting. Kansas Secretary of State, Scott Schwab, says that, for now, everything will remain the same -- but with a few added safety measures.