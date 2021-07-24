JOPLIN, Mo. — Cycle Connection in Joplin will host an event next weekend to benefit animals who need forever homes.

The Show’n the Love Poker Run, will take place next Saturday from 9 A.M.- 4 P.M.

All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome.

All proceeds will benefit the Joplin Humane Society.

The ride will actually start there and end at the Rivers Bend Restaurant and Bar.

If people pre-register before Monday, the cost is $25.

Same-day registration costs $30.

The person with the winning hand will win $1,000 while the player with the worst hand will take home $250.