Customers Outside City Limits

Monthly Facility and Volume Rates
|3/4 Inch Meter or Smaller
|Effective Date
|Facility Charge Per Month
|Volume Charge
Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|41.03
|2.69
|April 1, 2020
|43.08
|2.82
|January 1, 2021
|45.23
|2.96
|January 1, 2022
|47.49
|3.11
|January 1, 2023
|49.86
|3.27
|January 1, 2024
|52.35
|3.43
|1 Inch Meter
|Effective Date
|Facility Charge Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|52.66
|2.69
|April 1, 2020
|55.29
|2.82
|January 1, 2021
|58.05
|2.96
|January 1, 2022
|60.95
|3.11
|January 1, 2023
|64.00
|3.27
|January 1, 2024
|67.20
|3.43
|1 1/2 Inch Meter
|Effective Date
|Facility Charge Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|81.82
|2.69
|April 1, 2020
|85.91
|2.82
|January 1, 2021
|90.21
|2.96
|January 1, 2022
|94.72
|3.11
|January 1, 2023
|99.46
|3.27
|January 1, 2024
|104.43
|3.43
|2 Inch Meter
|Effective Date
|Facility Charge Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|116.77
|2.69
|April 1, 2020
|122.61
|2.82
|January 1, 2021
|128.74
|2.96
|January 1, 2022
|135.18
|3.11
|January 1, 2023
|141.94
|3.27
|January 1, 2024
|149.04
|3.43
|3 Inch Meter
|Effective Date
|Facility Charge Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|198.33
|2.69
|April 1, 2020
|208.25
|2.82
|January 1, 2021
|218.66
|2.96
|January 1, 2022
|229.59
|3.11
|January 1, 2023
|241.07
|3.27
|January 1, 2024
|253.12
|3.43
|4 Inch Meter
|Effective Date
|Facility Charge Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|314.77
|2.69
|April 1, 2020
|330.51
|2.82
|January 1, 2021
|347.04
|2.96
|January 1, 2022
|364.39
|3.11
|January 1, 2023
|382.61
|3.27
|January 1, 2024
|401.74
|3.43
Surcharges
Additionally, the new rates will include a surcharge dependent on the amount of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) levels used to treat the building’s water. These will also increase by 5 percent annually.
|Effective Date
|BOD Rate per Pound — Out of city
|TSS Surcharge Rate Per Pound — Out of city
|Current Rate
|1.13
|0.69
|April 1, 2020
|1.19
|0.72
|January 1, 2021
|1.25
|0.76
|January 1, 2022
|1.31
|0.80
|January 1, 2023
|1.38
|0.84
|January 1, 2024
|1.45
|0.88