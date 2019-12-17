Closings
Customers Outside City Limits

Monthly Facility and Volume Rates

3/4 Inch Meter or Smaller
Effective Date Facility Charge Per MonthVolume Charge
Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate41.032.69
April 1, 202043.082.82
January 1, 202145.232.96
January 1, 202247.493.11
January 1, 202349.863.27
January 1, 2024 52.353.43
1 Inch Meter
Effective Date Facility Charge Per MonthVolume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate52.662.69
April 1, 202055.292.82
January 1, 202158.052.96
January 1, 202260.953.11
January 1, 202364.003.27
January 1, 2024 67.203.43
1 1/2 Inch Meter
Effective Date Facility Charge Per MonthVolume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate81.822.69
April 1, 202085.912.82
January 1, 202190.212.96
January 1, 202294.723.11
January 1, 202399.463.27
January 1, 2024 104.433.43
2 Inch Meter
Effective Date Facility Charge Per MonthVolume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate116.772.69
April 1, 2020122.612.82
January 1, 2021128.742.96
January 1, 2022135.183.11
January 1, 2023141.943.27
January 1, 2024 149.043.43
3 Inch Meter
Effective Date Facility Charge Per MonthVolume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate198.332.69
April 1, 2020208.252.82
January 1, 2021218.662.96
January 1, 2022229.593.11
January 1, 2023241.073.27
January 1, 2024 253.123.43
4 Inch Meter
Effective Date Facility Charge Per MonthVolume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate314.772.69
April 1, 2020330.512.82
January 1, 2021347.042.96
January 1, 2022364.393.11
January 1, 2023382.613.27
January 1, 2024 401.743.43

Surcharges

Additionally, the new rates will include a surcharge dependent on the amount of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) levels used to treat the building’s water. These will also increase by 5 percent annually.

Effective Date BOD Rate per Pound — Out of cityTSS Surcharge Rate Per Pound — Out of city
Current Rate1.130.69
April 1, 20201.190.72
January 1, 2021 1.250.76
January 1, 20221.310.80
January 1, 20231.380.84
January 1, 20241.450.88

