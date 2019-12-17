Customers Inside City Limits

Monthly Facility and Volume Rates
|3/4 Inch Meter or Smaller
|Effective Rate
|Facility Charge Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|31.56
|2.07
|April 1, 2020
|33.14
|2.17
|January 1, 2021
|34.80
|2.28
|January 1, 2022
|36.54
|2.39
|January 1, 2023
|38.37
|2.51
|January 1, 2024
|40.29
|2.64
|1 Inch Meter
|Effective Rate
|Facility Charge
Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|40.51
|2.07
|April 1, 2020
|42.54
|2.17
|January 1, 2021
|44.67
|2.28
|January 1, 2022
|46.90
|2.39
|January 1, 2023
|49.25
|2.51
|January 1, 2024
|51.71
|2.64
|1 1/2 Inch Meter
|Effective Rate
|Facility Charge
Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|62.94
|2.07
|April 1, 2020
|66.09
|2.17
|January 1, 2021
|69.39
|2.28
|January 1, 2022
|72.86
|2.39
|January 1, 2023
|76.50
|2.51
|January 1, 2024
|80.33
|2.64
|2 Inch Meter
|Effective Rate
|Facility Charge
Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|89.92
|2.07
|April 1, 2020
|94.31
|2.17
|January 1, 2021
|99.03
|2.28
|January 1, 2022
|103.98
|2.39
|January 1, 2023
|109.18
|2.51
|January 1, 2024
|114.64
|2.64
|3 Inch Meter
|Effective Rate
|Facility Charge
Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|152.56
|2.07
|April 1, 2020
|160.19
|2.17
|January 1, 2021
|168.20
|2.28
|January 1, 2022
|176.61
|2.39
|January 1, 2023
|185.44
|2.51
|January 1, 2024
|194.71
|2.64
|4 Inch Meter
|Effective Rate
|Facility Charge
Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|242.13
|2.07
|April 1, 2020
|254.24
|2.17
|January 1, 2021
|266.95
|2.28
|January 1, 2022
|280.30
|2.39
|January 1, 2023
|294.32
|2.51
|January 1, 2024
|309.04
|2.64
|6 Inch Meter
|Effective Rate
|Facility Charge
Per Month
|Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
|Current Rate
|466.20
|2.07
|April 1, 2020
|489.51
|2.17
|January 1, 2021
|513.99
|2.28
|January 1, 2022
|539.69
|2.39
|January 1, 2023
|566.67
|2.51
|January 1, 2024
|595.00
|2.64
Additional Charges
Additionally, the new rates will include a surcharge dependent on the amount of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) levels used to treat the building’s water. These will also increase by 5 percent annually.
|Effective Date
|BOD Rate per Pound — In City
|TSS Rate Per Pound — In City
|Current Rate
|0.87
|0.53
|April 1, 2020
|0.91
|0.56
|January 1, 2021
|0.96
|0.59
|January 1, 2022
|1.01
|0.62
|January 1, 2023
|1.06
|0.65
|January 1, 2024
|1.11
|0.68