Customers Inside City Limits

Monthly Facility and Volume Rates

3/4 Inch Meter or Smaller
Effective Rate Facility Charge Per MonthVolume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate 31.562.07
April 1, 202033.142.17
January 1, 202134.802.28
January 1, 202236.542.39
January 1, 202338.372.51
January 1, 2024 40.292.64
1 Inch Meter
Effective Rate Facility Charge
Per Month 		Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate 40.512.07
April 1, 202042.542.17
January 1, 202144.672.28
January 1, 202246.902.39
January 1, 202349.252.51
January 1, 2024 51.712.64
1 1/2 Inch Meter
Effective Rate Facility Charge
Per Month 		Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate 62.942.07
April 1, 202066.092.17
January 1, 202169.392.28
January 1, 202272.862.39
January 1, 202376.502.51
January 1, 2024 80.332.64
2 Inch Meter
Effective Rate Facility Charge
Per Month 		Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate 89.922.07
April 1, 202094.312.17
January 1, 202199.032.28
January 1, 2022103.982.39
January 1, 2023109.182.51
January 1, 2024 114.642.64
3 Inch Meter
Effective Rate Facility Charge
Per Month 		Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate 152.562.07
April 1, 2020160.192.17
January 1, 2021168.202.28
January 1, 2022176.612.39
January 1, 2023185.442.51
January 1, 2024 194.712.64
4 Inch Meter
Effective Rate Facility Charge
Per Month 		Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate 242.132.07
April 1, 2020254.242.17
January 1, 2021266.952.28
January 1, 2022280.302.39
January 1, 2023294.322.51
January 1, 2024 309.042.64
6 Inch Meter
Effective Rate Facility Charge
Per Month 		Volume Charge Per 1,000 Gallons
Current Rate 466.202.07
April 1, 2020489.512.17
January 1, 2021513.992.28
January 1, 2022539.692.39
January 1, 2023566.672.51
January 1, 2024 595.002.64

Additional Charges

Additionally, the new rates will include a surcharge dependent on the amount of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) levels used to treat the building’s water. These will also increase by 5 percent annually.

Effective DateBOD Rate per Pound — In City TSS Rate Per Pound — In City
Current Rate 0.870.53
April 1, 20200.910.56
January 1, 2021 0.960.59
January 1, 20221.010.62
January 1, 20231.060.65
January 1, 20241.110.68

