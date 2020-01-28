Current Carthage Pit Bull Ordinance

CITY CODE, SECTION 4.5-1

(a)Prohibited; definitions

It shall be unlawful to keep, harbor, own or in any way possess within the city limits of the City of Carthage any pit bulldog. For the purposes of this section a pit bulldog is defined to mean:

(1)The bull terrier breed of dog;

(2)Staffordshire bull terrier breed of dog;

(3)The American pit bull terrier breed of dog;

(4)The American Staffordshire terrier breed of dog;

(5)Dogs of mixed breed or of other breeds than above listed which breed or mixed breed is known as pit bulls, pit bulldogs or pit bull terriers;

(6)Any dog which has the appearance and characteristics of being predominantly of the breeds of bull terrier, Staffordshire terrier, any other breed commonly known as pit bulls, pit bulldogs or pit bull terriers; or a combination of any of these breeds.

(b)Exceptions

The prohibition shall not be applicable to pit bulldogs currently registered within the City of Carthage as of the effective day of this section [January 26, 1993]. The keeping of such dogs currently registered however, shall be subject to the following regulations:

(1)Leash and muzzle required. No person shall permit a registered pit bulldog to go outside its kennel or pen unless such dog is securely leashed with a leash no longer than four (4) feet in length. No person shall permit a pit bulldog to be kept on a chain, rope, or other type of leash outside its kennel or pen unless a person is in physical control of said leash. Such dogs may not be leashed to inanimate objects such as trees, posts, buildings, etc. In addition, all pit bulldogs on a leash outside the animal’s kennel or pen must be muzzled by a muzzling device sufficient to prevent such dog from biting persons or other animals.

(2)Secure confinement. All such dogs shall be securely confined indoors or in a securely enclosed and locked pen or kennel, except when leashed and muzzled as above provided. Such pen, kennel or structure must have secure sides and a secure top attached to the sides.

(3)Keeping on porch, patio, etc. prohibited. No pit bulldogs shall be kept on any porch, patio, or in any part of the house or structure that would allow a dog to exit such building on its own volition. In addition, no such animal may be kept in a house or structure where the windows are open or where screen windows or screen doors are the only obstacle preventing the dog from exiting the structure.

(4)Photograph required. All owners or keepers of pit bulldogs registered with the city must, within ten (10) days of the effective date of this section [January 26, 1993], provide to the police department two (2) color photographs of the registered animal clearly showing the color and approximate size of the animal.

(5)Incidents to be reported. All owners or keepers of such dogs must, within ten (10) days of the incidents listed below, report the following to the police department:

The removal from the city or death of the animal

The birth of offspring of the animal;

Any change in address of the owner or keeper.

(6)Offspring removed. All offspring born of pit bulldogs within the city must be removed from the city within eight (8) weeks of the birth of such animal.

(7)Sale, barter or transfer prohibited. No person shall sell, barter or in any other way transfer possession of a pit bulldog within the city to any person within the city.

(c)Violations, penalty. Any person violating the provisions of this section shall upon conviction be fined a sum of not less than two hundred dollars ($200.00) nor more than five hundred dollars ($500.00). In addition, the court shall order the registration of the subject pit bulldog revoked and the dog removed from the city.

