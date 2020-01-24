Crystal Bridges nominated for USA Today’s ‘Best Art Museum’ and ‘Best Free Museum’ awards

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville has been nominated for the ‘Best Art Museum’ and ‘Best Free Museum’ in North America for 2020 awards by USA Today.

The Readers’ Choice awards recognize “some of the nation’s most captivating, enriching and enlightening museums.”

Crystal Bridges, which opened to the public in 2011, is one of 20 American museums nominated for each award. The museum includes works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Kehinde Wiley, Norman Rockwell, Andy Warhol,

You can vote for your favorite free museum here and overall art museum here. Polls close on Monday, February 17.