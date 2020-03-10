Crowder Takes Down Fort Scott for 21st Win

Uncategorized

by: Kevin Ryans

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG, Ks — The second ranked Crowder Roughriders defeated Fort Scott this afternoon 20-6 for its 21st win of the season.

The game was a back and forth affair with the Roughriders going ahead during the first at bat of the game as Logan Chambers hit a leadoff solo home run. Crowder led 1-0 after the top of the first.

The Greyhounds responded with a three-run bottom of the first and then scored one more run in the second to lead 4-1 after two.

Crowder chipped away at the lead before going ahead on a Josh Patrick two-run triple in the fourth. Carter Dobrinski for Fort Scott clubbed a solo home run to tie the game at five in the bottom half.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Crowder took over the game scoring 15 runs between the sixth and seventh to put the game way.

Crowder is now 21-1 on the season and is on a 16-game winning streak. Roughriders begin a four-game series with Jefferson College on Friday. Fort Scott falls to 15-5 on the season, and they start a home and home series with Johnson County on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories