Crowder Takes Down Fort Scott for 21st Win

PITTSBURG, Ks — The second ranked Crowder Roughriders defeated Fort Scott this afternoon 20-6 for its 21st win of the season.

The game was a back and forth affair with the Roughriders going ahead during the first at bat of the game as Logan Chambers hit a leadoff solo home run. Crowder led 1-0 after the top of the first.

The Greyhounds responded with a three-run bottom of the first and then scored one more run in the second to lead 4-1 after two.

Crowder chipped away at the lead before going ahead on a Josh Patrick two-run triple in the fourth. Carter Dobrinski for Fort Scott clubbed a solo home run to tie the game at five in the bottom half.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Crowder took over the game scoring 15 runs between the sixth and seventh to put the game way.

Crowder is now 21-1 on the season and is on a 16-game winning streak. Roughriders begin a four-game series with Jefferson College on Friday. Fort Scott falls to 15-5 on the season, and they start a home and home series with Johnson County on Wednesday.