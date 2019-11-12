Crowder College Angel Tree Project helps provide holiday gifts

NEOSHO, Mo. –Being a busy college student and buying gifts for others can be stressful and expensive.

One student at Crowder College says Christmas would not be the same without the help of others.

Teri Leaf wants her son’s 1st christmas and birthday to be memorable but needs a little extra help.

“I just want to give my son a whole lot more than he deserves.”

She’s part of the “angel tree project” — a program at crowder college that assists students with gifts for their loved ones.

“It helps me out a lot more because not having a job while in school is tough.”

Rodolfo Parra of Crowder College said, “We pretty much give back to them letting them know, ‘hey we are here to help you!’ “

Students enrolled in 12-credits are able to apply for the project and share who they would like to give a present to in their family.

Teri Leaf added, “This right here would help me out with giving him more presents, something that I can’t afford right now.”

Community members are able to pick up the requests or “angels” on a christmas tree, located on campus, and fulfill the wish.

Parra added, “They can open it up and, you know, believe its from santa. Its a great feeling for them and its a great opportunity for us to showcase that for the community.”