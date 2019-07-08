Criminal Defense – Access to Justice

Call Access to Justice Today: 417-553-4352

FELONY CRIMINAL DEFENSE

If you have committed or are accused of a serious felony crime, you face a wide range of criminal consequences, including steep fines, probation, community service and lengthy prison sentences. The Missouri Criminal Code has a class of felonies ranging from E-A. With E being the least serious, to A being the most serious.

We are intimately aware of all felony classes in Missouri and can help you navigate any situation.

Class A felony, a term of years not less than ten years and not to exceed thirty years, or life imprisonment.

Class B felony, a term of years not less than five years and not to exceed fifteen years.

Class C felony, a term of years not less than three years and not to exceed ten years.

Class D felony, a term of years not to exceed seven years.

Class E felony, a term of years not to exceed four years.

MISDEMEANOR CRIMINAL DEFENSE

If you have committed a serious misdemeanor crime in Missouri, you face a wide range of criminal consequences such as fines and jail time. In addition to criminal consequences, you face many other potential setbacks including damage to your professional prospects, family life and financial well-being. A skilled and experienced criminal defense attorney in Missouri is essential to a positive outcome. Our zealous criminal defense attorneys at Access to Justice provide a personal approach to an aggressive defense.

DWI LAWYER IN MISSOURI

In Missouri, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is called a DWI (known as a DUI in other states) and can have harsh consequences if not rigorously defended by an experienced criminal defense attorney. See our DWI page for more info.

TRAFFIC TICKETS IN MISSOURI

Many traffic offenses will be classified as infractions by police, but certain traffic-related offenses can lead to misdemeanor or felony charges. Avoiding a permanent mark on your record, which can have a direct impact on your livelihood, is our focus.