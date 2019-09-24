Criminal charges filed in string of suspicious Barton County fires

LIBERAL, Mo. — Two men are accused of six counts of arson in Barton County.

County prosecutor Mike Smalley charged 27 year old Nathan L. Jones and 24 year old Thomas Joseph Ingram, both of Liberal, with six counts of burglary in the 2nd degree and 6 counts of arson in the 2nd degree.

Jones is being held in the Barton County Jail without bond; Ingram is being held at the Jasper County Jail without bond.

The most recent suspicious Liberal fire took place Sunday night at the old Liberal High School.

It broke out after 10:00 Sunday night in the lower level of the school.

Crews remained on scene through the night to put out any remaining embers and demolish what was left of the building.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.