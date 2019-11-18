Cox Barton County Hospital earns critical access status

LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital announces the completion of its new accreditation process.

The DNV GL group accredited Cox Barton County Hospital as a critical access hospital in quality and patient safety.

Cox Barton County was deemed this status by meeting and exceeding patient safety standards by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

The accreditation program requires annual hospital surveys.

This practice encourages hospitals to share information with all departments to improve workflow and safety.

With this new credential, all Cox Health hospitals, outpatient centers, and clinics are now nationally recognized by the DNV GL.