Covid-19 testing site continues at Ozark Christian College

JOPLIN, Mo. — The community is being urged to get tested for covid-19 through services offered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The National Guard has partnered with the state agency to bring a drive-thru covid-19 testing location to Joplin, at Ozark Christian College.

It is asked anyone interested in getting tested should register first online to make the process run smoother.

As Southwest Missouri continues to see a hike in positive covid-19 cases, the results from these tests will determine many decisions in the area.

Andrew Rodenberg, officer in charge, says, “So, I think the biggest thing is to help professionals in this area and in the state make decisions on how they should handle the virus. I think that’s the biggest thing, and providing people peace of mind with these tests is important as well.”

Testing will continue on Monday at Ozark Christian College from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Patients are being asked to wear a mask.

Testing is free for Missouri residents. To register online, click here.