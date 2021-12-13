Court documents show suspect confessed to shooting Highway Patrol Trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Court documents reveal new details in the shooting of a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper in Springfield Friday night, including the name of the trooper, and how the suspect, Justin Jackman, was arrested.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Trooper Colton Beck saw a black pickup truck run a steady red light on South Glenstone Avenue Friday night, just before 11:00 p.m. The statement says Trooper Beck initiated a traffic stop, and the driver of the truck pulled over but drove away again as Beck walked toward the truck.

After losing sight of the truck, according to court documents, Beck saw the pickup again and began a pursuit. This chase continued through a neighborhood in southeast Springfield until the truck ran off the road on South Luster Avenue, and became suck in a ravine.

The probable cause statement shows Trooper Beck walked toward the truck, and as he did, the driver fired one shotgun blast, hitting Beck in the head and chest. Trooper Beck returned fire with his Missouri State Highway Patrol-issued handgun as he ran back to his vehicle.

Trooper Beck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his head, according to MSHP. An hours-long search for the person who shot Beck lasted through the night of December 10 and stretched into the early morning hours of December 11.

Just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper saw a man walking near Fremont Avenue and East Lark Street in Springfield. Court documents show the man was dirty, disheveled, and cold, and that he matched the description Trooper Beck gave of his shooter. Troopers identified the man as Justin Jackman, arrested him, and took him to Troop D Headquarters.

This map shows the place where the shooting happened, and where Troopers made an arrest the next morning

It was there, according to the MSHP, that Jackman was read his Miranda rights and confessed to driving away from Trooper Beck and shooting him with a sawed-off shotgun. Court documents show Jackman described where he ran after the shooting and where he hid the shotgun, which investigators later found.

Justin M. Jackman (Greene County)

The PC statement shows Jackman has multiple felony convictions for burglary, theft, and tampering with a motor vehicle in multiple counties including Dade, Polk, and Dallas. Investigators also say they found a small amount of meth in the truck Jackman was driving.

Jackman, who is from Bolivar, is charged with: