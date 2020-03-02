Coronavirus updates live: 4 more deaths in Washington state, U.S. death toll at 6

A patient is removed Saturday from Life Care Center of Kirkland, Wash., the long-term care facility linked to some confirmed coronavirus cases. Grant Hindsley / New York Times via Redux Pictures

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China climbed to over 80,000 over the weekend, although at 202, the number of new daily cases is the lowest since Jan. 23 — when emergency measures were introduced. Outside of China the virus has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization. In all, the illness has killed nearly 3,000 people.

The recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability of governments to contain the spread of the virus.

Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus, and six people have died in Washington state.