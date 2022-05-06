Cornerstone Animal Hospital is located at 4401 S Rangeline Rd in Joplin, MO. Cornerstone Animal Hospital has been part of the Joplin community under the leadership of Donald Loden, DVM, and Rebecca Conrad, DVM, since 1985.

Dr. Loden and Dr. Conrad decided to name the clinic to reflect their value system. After much thought and discussion, the name selected was Cornerstone Animal Hospital. The name Cornerstone was selected because it stands for the fact that Jesus Christ is the cornerstone of their lives.

We believe the following are important factors to assure quality care for your pet:

Regular training of all staff members to ensure that everyone on your pet’s health team are familiar with the best techniques and knowledge available.