Class action lawsuit filed against JUUL for targeting children

Charleston, WV – On Tuesday, a class action lawsuit was filed against JUUL Labs, Inc., Altria Group, Inc., and Philip Morris USA, Inc. for targeting teenagers with nicotine products.

The lawsuit was filed in West Virginia and seeks to hold the defendants accountable for designing and marketing JUUL products to children.

‘Juuling’ by children is a health epidemic that must be stopped. JUUL cannot be permitted to do to our children what big tobacco did to us, our parents and our grandparents.” Scott Segal , co-counsel for the Plaintiffs

To view the lawsuit PDF, click the download option.