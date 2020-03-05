Christina Williams, 4-year General Council Candidate

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Why are you running for Joplin City Council?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are you running for Joplin City Council?"

Why are you the best candidate?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are you the best candidate?"

If you had $1 million to use for the city however you wanted, what would you do?

Thumbnail for the video titled "If you had $1 million to use for the city however you wanted, what would you do?"

How do you plan on getting Joplin’s younger generation involved in city politics?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you plan on getting Joplin’s younger generation involved in city politics?"

What do you think about Joplin’s downtown district?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What do you think about Joplin’s downtown district?"
Christina Williams, Joplin City Council Candidate 2020

Newcomer Christina Williams is one of four candidates looking to fill an at-large seat on the Joplin City Council.

In her opening statement at a February public forum, Williams emphasized her expertise as a designer for a local architecture firm, stating:

“I have the honor to work on projects that literally change the landscape of the city.”

Williams describes herself as creative and pragmatic with a passion for cycling — especially when it ties into issues close to her heart. Learn more about her candidacy by visiting her Facebook page, Christina Williams for Joplin.

Four people are running for the four-year general seat, but only one seat will be filled. Those candidates are Shawna Ackerson, Joshua Bard, Keenan Cortez, and Christina Williams.

The election will be held on Tuesday, April 7th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories