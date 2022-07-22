KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recognized as one of the best playoff games ever played, the divisional round overtime thriller between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills won the “Best Game” award at the 2022 ESPYS.

With elite quarterback star-power on display, the matchup was the continuation of a rivalry between the two teams as each fights to be the top team in the AFC and subsequently the NFL.

Earlier in the season, the Bills walked into Arrowhead Stadium and dominated the Chiefs, forcing four turnovers and winning easily.

The Chiefs were focused on not letting that happen again as they once again hosted Buffalo and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Josh Allen.

Allen and his Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes put on a show, trading touchdowns and impressive passes as they pushed their team toward the finish line.

The final two minutes of the game saw four lead changes, ending with a 13 second drive by Mahomes to tie the game as the clock ran out in regulation.

The high-octane affair headed to overtime where the coin toss was in Kansas City’s favor.

Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field once more to find high tight end Travis Kelce in the endzone and advance to their fourth AFC Championship game.

Quarterback Stat Lines

KC – Patrick Mahomes – 33/44; 378 yards; 3 touchdowns; 69 rushing yards; 1 rushing touchdown

BUF – Josh Allen – 27/37; 329 yards; 4 touchdowns; 68 rushing yards

The matchup beat-out the Kansas Jayhawks’ 16-point comeback to win the national championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels, UConn deating NC State in double-overtime in the Elite Eight, and Bryce Young leading the Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn in four overtimes in the Iron Bowl.