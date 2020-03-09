Cherokee Nation campaign aims to maximize funding awarded from census results

Okla. — Cherokee Nation launches a campaign to make sure all of its citizens are represented in the 2020 census.

Cherokee Nation Counts encourages tribal members to fill out all of their census information correctly.

Correct representation in the census allows the tribe to maximize funding awarded to benefit its citizens.

This allows Cherokee Nation to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and more throughout northeast Oklahoma.

It is estimated in the tribe that for every person not accounted, there is a loss of $50,000.

In the 2010 census, two counties least represented for Cherokee Nation in the census were Sequoyah and Adair counties.