WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public.

Sedgwick County is one of the counties.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

The CDC said the map can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local contest and unique needs.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that 2,827 Sedgwick County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks. It is unknown how many people have tested positive with at-home test kits since they do not necessarily have to report it.