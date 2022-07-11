One of Carthage Tigers players has made a decision on where he wants to play college football after high school.

That would be soon to be senior Luke Gall at Carthage High School. He’s decided to become apart of the Air Force football team next fall after he graduates in the spring.

Gall certainly had a year to remember in 2021 when he was named the Missouri Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year.

He would finish the season with 1,902 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. He’d average 11.5 yards per carry on 166 carries.

In total, he had 2,129 all purpose yards and 31 all purpose touchdowns.

Luke’s not at all finished yet, he has a shot to go out with even more impressive numbers on offense and defense.

He’s gearing up for the his final year with the Tigers, but for now he’s excited to have found his college of choice.