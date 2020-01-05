Carthage School District Benefit for the Fine Arts Program

CARTHAGE, Mo.

Locals come together in support of Fine Arts students at Carthage High School.

Today a pancake feed was held with students in choir singing songs for the community.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money for the Carthage District to purchase an eight thousand dollar trailer.

They’ll need 4-thousand more dollars to help purchase other essential items as well. The trailer will help transport students costumes and backdrops as well. It will also assist the band program transporting their instruments for activities.

So far the Booster Club has raised 3-thousand dollars.

“It means a lot. Our students work really hard and our parents and our directors put a lot of work into it as well and our students just deserve to have this. The fact that the community is backing us just it really makes them know what they are doing means something.”said Joey Sprenkle, VP Booster Club

For those who couldn’t make it out today the booster club is still looking for donations to help purchase the trailer. For more information call Carthage High School at 417- 359-7020.