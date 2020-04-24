Carthage R-9 moves forward with 2020 and Beyond plan with hiring of first-ever Communications Director

One voice, one message.

In Carthage Schools’ 2020 and Beyond plan, that is what the district is aiming for in its goal to improve communications.

“I think it was pretty obvious during the public meetings that we were

“We thought we were doing a great job at selling our image, including the plans for the tech center. But as we soon realized, many people did not even know the programs we had.” explained superintendent Dr. Mark Baker. “It just surprised us because we thought the information was out there.”

But, that reality will soon become a thing of the past. Monday night’s school board meeting included the hiring of the R-9’s first-ever Communications Director.

Ashley Jones will begin managing the school district’s communication with students, parents, staff, and the community on July 1.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to help provide better and quicker information.”

Baker says that getting quick, reliable information out in uncertain times means more now than ever before.

“There is so much we could do for our community to understand what’s happening, and this position will help us get critical information out to our families and communities.”

And although the COVID-19 response may have impacted the school district’s immediate plans for Carthage 2020 and Beyond, the end goal is still very much the same.

“To hear the voice of our community and prepare our kids for the future.”