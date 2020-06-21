Carthage hosts the Tiffany Peterson Memorial Tournament.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage hosted a weekend full of youth softball for the 18th annual Tiffany Peterson memorial tournament.

Teams ranging from 10u to 17u took the field to help raise money in honor of the Carthage native who passed away in 2003..

All proceeds go towards scholarships and mission trips for tournament participants..

Every team and their coaches came to read the memorial set up for Tiffany before playing their games,

Steve Patterson, Tiffany’s father

“Oh, the tournament’s great. I mean, Tiff played softball and I was fortunate enough to be one of her coaches and we really enjoyed it; it was great family time. Our family traveled all over in tournaments like this one. And I think this also teaches people that’s more important things in life than just softball.”

To this date, over 67 scholarships have been handed out totaling over $37,000.