Carthage Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

The Carthage Community Foundation doles out thousands of dollars each year to organizations that provide services in the Maple Leaf City.

The foundation awards money twice each year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

Today is the first day for those groups to apply for money from the fall awards.

“We will probably be giving out about twelve grants of $2,000 to $2,500 each to non-profits, schools, and government entities serving the Carthage community,” explained foundation coordinator Heath Collier.

The money to fund the bi-annual grants comes from the interest off of estate endowments.

The deadline to apply for the grants is September 13th.

