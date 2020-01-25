Carl Junction structure fire brings Webb City mutual aid

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Just before 7:30 PM reports of a structure fire 406 Woodland in Carl Junction.

NOTE: WHEN IN DARKNESS WE OPEN THE APERTURE ON OUR CAMERA LENS TO SOAK UP LIGHT. IT APPEARS TO BLUR IMAGES. If we did not, the video would be mostly darkness.

The house was fully-involved according to radio reports.

After initial attacks on the structure and a sweep of the home no one is believed to be inside the residence.

The fire was declared under control at 8:22 PM.

The State Fire Marshal arrived to the scene to begin investigation at 8:47 PM.

Developing story. More information will appear here on our link.