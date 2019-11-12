Carl Junction High School hosts Veteran’s Day assembly

Carl Junction Junior High And High School students come together to honor our nation’s heroes.

Community veterans, active duty military members, and their families were invited to the annual assembly at the high school campus.

Several student groups helped make the event happen, including a gratitude video and performances from the high school band and choir.

Carl Junction Intermediate students also made small gifts for guests, and Major Rob Schepers gave the keynote speech.

Schepers has served in the Marine Corps and Army National Guard — he also works at Tamko as a controls leader.

Carl Junction student Hannah Huffman said, “it’s so important to honor our veterans and what they do for our country. My step-dad is a veteran, so I love getting to celebrate him and just, you know, taking the time and spending this day celebrating our loved ones and the ones that served for us.”

The assembly also honored active duty and first responders.