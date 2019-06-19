Capital murder charges filed against Arkansas couple

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. (KARK)

A local couple now faces Capital Murder charges in the death of their 11-year-old son.

David and Mary Black appeared for a probable cause hearing in the case Tuesday afternoon, June 18, in Star City where the judge announced the charges filed against them. They were ordered held without bond.

Reporter Tyler Thomason was in the courtroom and reports that David Black wept nearly the entire time.

According to an affidavit read aloud in court, investigators believe the couple beat the child over a two-day period (Saturday night and Sunday afternoon) with their hands, a paddle and belt.

This is what Mary Black said to us as we asked her questions leaving the courthouse:

Tyler: “Mrs. Black did you kill your son?

Mary: “No I did not, and that’s all I want to say about it.”

Tyler: “Were you surprised to learn you got charged with capital murder?”

Mary: “Yes I was.”

Tyler: “What was David saying to you in court?”

Mary: “That he loved me and that he was sorry.”

Tyler: “How did the boy die?”

Mary: “David beat him.”

The boy’s autopsy revealed bruising all over his body and head and internal injuries from what appeared to be impact wounds, the affidavit states.

Update:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of Joseph Carsello, an 11-year-old child found dead Sunday (June 16th) inside a camper trailer. Star City Police found the child about 4 p.m. at the 200 block of Spring Street.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were contacted by Star City authorities and requested to conduct the death investigation.

Carsello’s step-father David Black, 38, of Star City, has been taken into custody and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail. The child’s mother, Mary Black, 29, of Star City was arrested and transported to the Arkansas County Jail.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services took two other minor age children from the home to be placed in protective custody.

Carsello’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.