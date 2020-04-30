Calls to DCF are down, but does that mean child abuse has gone down?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With kids out of school and parents working from home, families are spending much more time together. But how is this difficult time impacting Kansas families?

Representatives from the Department for Children and Families (DCF) say that, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the department would receive an average of 200 calls per day. Those calls could be reports of child abuse or neglect or families in need of assistance. In the past few weeks, those calls have actually dropped to an average of 140 calls per day.

While it’s impossible to know for sure why the call volume has decreased, there is concern that abuse and neglect is occurring, but less people are witnessing it and calling it in. DCF says that many families are experiencing a lack of interaction with others, new daily routines and major financial stress.

“Any time those things happen all at once for any family, those might be complicating factors or indicators of a risk that child abuse or neglect could occur or a need for service is present,” explained Tanya Keys, Deputy Secretary of DCF.

Because people are separated and out-of-touch at this time, DCF recommends checking in with family, friends and neighbors to see if they are overwhelmed and in need of help.

“Ask a child, ‘Hey, what’s the best part of your day?’ maybe, ‘What’s the hardest part of your day?'” suggested Keys. “Keep that communication open and be a support and just ask those questions.”

If parents are feeling overwhelmed and need support or help, they can call the Kansas Parent Help Line at 1(800) CHILDREN. The line is free and anonymous. Find more information here.

To report possible child abuse or neglect call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1(800) 922-5330.

DCF is also reopening their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Qualifying families can apply to receive assistance to pay for their home energy costs. To find out if you qualify and to apply click here.