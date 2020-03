FILE - This undated booking photo released by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office shows Devon Robinson. Robinson was convicted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, of gunning down two gay men and a transgender woman who authorities believe were targeted because of their sexual orientation last year following a house party. (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A 19-year-old Detroit man has been convicted of gunning down two gay men and a transgender woman who authorities believe were targeted because of their sexual orientation last year following a house party.