SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The controversial antiparasitic drug Ivermectin remains at the center of national discussion as individuals and doctors attempt to use it in its various forms as an alternative treatment for COVID-19. An Oklahoma hospital refuted a public statement by a local doctor who claimed patients experiencing complications from the drug are filling up all area emergency rooms.

Administrators from an eastern Oklahoma hospital spoke out on their treatment of Ivermectin overdose patients after one doctor claimed that an influx of patients overdosing on the over-the-counter version of the drug intended for horses has "backed up" the ERs.